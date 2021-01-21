What was said in intense staredown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

The latest face-off between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was a world away from the one we saw six and a half years ago.

For the first time since pre-fight instructions were issued to Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ahead of their 2014 clash, which ended in a first-round knockout for the Irishman, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘The Diamond’ measured each other up with an intense staredown on Thursday.

An immense amount of respect exists between McGregor and Poirier going into the rematch and there was little in the way of trash talk when the pair shared the stage at the UFC 257 press conference.

McGregor has predicted a knockout win within 60 seconds on Saturday night, which would be an improvement on the timing of his victory at UFC 178, but the Dubliner would welcome Poirier’s hope for a drawn-out, bloody battle of will.

McGregor made a point of shaking Poirier’s hand when he made his way to his seat for the presser and ‘The Notorious’ had nothing but good things to say about his opponent, which is something of a rarity when it comes to McGregor press conferences.

McGregor said: “He’s putting in the work. I’ve been highly impressed and I think the whole business has been highly impressed.

Nothing personal, just business. 🤝 A lot has changed for @DustinPoirier and @TheNotoriousMMA in the last seven years. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/y7WUxnBBxE — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 21, 2021

“After that loss many, many years ago he rose up and became champion. He’s given so much back and I’m honoured to share the Octagon with this man.

“I know we have this competitive fire and it’s still there. There’s no denying that we have a clash and it’s going to be a good firework-filled bout.”

UFC President Dana White squared the fighters off before they parted ways to finish off their weight cuts ahead of Friday’s weigh-in, at which nobody should have a problem making 155lbs.

“It’s on!” McGregor confirmed as he removed his glasses to get a better look at his upcoming opponent.

“You know what it is? We both know!”

Poirier nodded in agreement ahead of what is set to be an incredible fight with a lot on the line in the lightweight title picture.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 257