WATCH LIVE: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face off at UFC 257 press conference

Will we be in for another classic Conor McGregor press conference?

While there’s no shortage of respect between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, there will be two other lightweights on stage today who could fall victim to a cutting line from McGregor.

And even though there’s no bad blood between McGregor and Poirier, ‘The Notorious’ knows better than anybody the importance of giving pay-per-views one last big push so expect him to be at his polarising best at the final press conference before UFC 257 this weekend.

The UFC 257 pre-fight press conference takes place in Abu Dhabi this afternoon at 1pm Irish time and will feature the two men involved in this weekend’s main event – McGregor and Poirier – as well as the two fighters from the co-main, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker.

With strict Covid-19 measures in place on Yas Island, there’s not a whole lot else for McGregor to do so we can hope that he doesn’t show up late as he has been known to do over the years.

UFC President Dana White is expected to face off the fighters at the end of the presser, which will be the final time they get to see each other before weigh-ins on Friday.

McGregor has enjoyed his fair share of unforgettable press conferences in his time, with his hilarious response to Jeremy Stephens one of the most memorable moments, when the Irishman asked “who the fuck is that guy?” after Stephens tried to taunt him.

Dan Hooker, who welcomes Michael Chandler to the Octagon on Saturday night, is hoping to avoid facing the wrath of McGregor on the stage this afternoon.

“You’ve got to be on your toes,” New Zealander Hooker said of McGregor.

“You don’t want to get ‘Who the f**k is that guy’d?’ or something like that. He could chuck you in the can in one line.”

