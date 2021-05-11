Conor McGregor explains Dustin Poirier trilogy fight differences that ‘favour him massively’

Conor McGregor is looking forward to a more familiar weigh-in schedule for his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor will soon enter fight camp for his much-anticipated rubber match against Poirier this summer and ‘The Notorious’ believes the circumstances leading up to UFC 264 will favour him “massively” when compared to January’s rematch.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UFC staged McGregor vs. Poirier II in Abu Dhabi with limited capacity and by the sounds of it, McGregor wasn’t overly thrilled with the timing of the weigh-ins and the main event of UFC 257.

Because of the time difference, McGregor and Poirier weighed in for January’s rematch much earlier than usual in advance of the bout itself, which had to take place in the early morning local time.

Over the weekend, McGregor took part in a Twitter Q & A session with fans and he revealed that he will welcome the fight week schedule to which he is more accustomed in the run-up to UFC 264 on July 10.

“I could make weight and fight this week,” McGregor responded when asked about his current weight.

“Last time we had almost 3 days post weigh in to the actual fight. Plus an early morning start.

“This time we’ll have just over 24hrs plus a night time start. Both favour me massively.

“Very excited to return to Las Vegas!”

McGregor also named Poirier as the easiest opponent of his career, referencing his first-round knockout victory over his American rival in 2014.

Poirier earned revenge earlier this year, when he became the first man to TKO McGregor in MMA.

Poirier turned down the chance to fight for the UFC’s lightweight title in favour of the lucrative trilogy fight against McGregor, which will take place on July 10 in front of a full capacity crowd in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 264