Conor McGregor vows to make Dustin Poirier pay for recent talk

“That’s not going to be nice.”

Conor McGregor has promised to punish Dustin Poirier for his comments in the build-up to their rubber match at UFC 264 next Saturday night.

Poirier has given his fair share of interviews in recent months and discussed his trilogy fight against McGregor at length during a conversation with ESPN last week.

Poirier mocked McGregor for his stance on takedowns and suggested that the Irishman “reeks of insecurity” going into their third and likely final bout, with the score standing at 1-1.

Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch!

Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Conor McGregor vows to punish Dustin Poirier

McGregor took part in an Instagram Live Q & A over the weekend and vowed to punish Poirier for what he’s been saying recently.

“He talks some amount lately,” McGregor said. “He’s going to pay for that, that’s for sure. That’s not going to be nice.”

The winner of next weekend’s trilogy fight will almost certainly be rewarded with a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Bookmakers are struggling to pick a clear favourite between McGregor and Poirier this time around after ‘The Diamond’ became the first fighter to TKO McGregor in MMA at UFC 257 earlier this year.

That came seven years after McGregor knocked Poirier out when the pair were making waves in the UFC’s featherweight division.

While Poirier’s calf kicks were the story of January’s rematch, McGregor has insisted that he plans to utilise his full arsenal of techniques when the pair share the Octagon for a third time.

“(I’m going to) give him a proper head kick. There will be a lot of weapons produced on the night, that’s for sure,” McGregor said. “He wants mixed martial arts? He’s going to get it.

“I’ve been busy putting in the work. Full focus, fully immersed in mixed martial arts. It’s been nothing but mixed martial arts so I’m ready to put on a show.”

