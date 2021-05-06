Conor McGregor claims to have Dustin Poirier ‘sussed’ ahead of trilogy fight

Conor McGregor has told Dustin Poirier that he’s “awoken a beast” ahead of the pair’s trilogy fight this summer.

In one of the biggest fights of the year, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will settle their score in the Octagon in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10.

Poirier turned down the chance to fight for the UFC lightweight title in favour of a lucrative rubber match against ‘The Notorious’ after becoming the first opponent to TKO McGregor in mixed martial arts when they fought in January.

McGregor admitted that he’d never experienced the calf kicks which proved so pivotal in Poirier’s victory, which ultimately came via strikes in the second round of the UFC 257 headliner.

While Poirier cast doubt on whether McGregor would have enough time to properly adjust and learn how to defend the calf kick, the Irishman is now confident that he has his upcoming opponent figured out.

July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! 🤡 🤡 🤡 💣

They wanna play a game of tactics?

No problem, see you in there.

You’ve awoken a beast.

A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

Say your prayers 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2021

The bad blood that was absent for January’s rematch looks to have returned for the trilogy fight after McGregor reacted furiously to Poirier’s revelation that McGregor hadn’t followed through with his $500,000 donation to Poirier’s charity. The Dubliner ultimately donated the money to a different charity in Poirier’s native Louisiana.

Poirier has predicted a second consecutive stoppage victory against McGregor when they share the Octagon for a third time on July 10.

Poirier recently told ESPN: “Fighting Conor that first time when I was a little bit more heated in the moment and cared too much and overread and overthought everything but then to come back and beat the guy on the big stage.

“I feel like we owe it to each other. We owe it to each other to go in there one more time at both of our bests and see what happens, see who the better fighter is, see who can execute their game plan and get their hand raised. We owe it to each other. That’s just what I believe.

“It’s part of my career and at the end of this journey, that’s going to be a huge deal.”

