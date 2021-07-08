Conor McGregor expecting ‘slaughter’ in trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

“I’m going to kill this man.”

Conor McGregor has revealed his brutal prediction for his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor will share the Octagon with Poirier for a third time on Saturday night, with a lightweight title shot likely on the line, and there is considerably more bad blood in the lead-up to the rubber match than there was for January’s rematch.

The charity dispute between McGregor and Poirier kickstarted the trash talk that has been going back and forth in recent months and nobody would be surprised if the lightweight rivals decline the opportunity to touch gloves this weekend.

Conor McGregor expecting Dustin Poirier to leave on stretcher

McGregor has touched down in Las Vegas ahead of the bout and in an interview with The Mac Life, the Irishman predicted that Poirier will require a stretcher to leave the T-Mobile Arena.

“He’s a corpse,” McGregor said. “A dead body, a blank face that’s going to get his ass whooped and taken out on a stretcher.

“Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it. I’m going to kill this man.”

McGregor knocked Poirier out in their first fight, at featherweight, in 2014, but the American got his revenge seven years later when he stopped McGregor at lightweight.

Charles Oliveira, the UFC’s 155lbs champion, is expected to be in attendance at UFC 264 and he will be keeping a close eye on the main event as the winner will likely be next up for the Brazilian.

McGregor is full of confidence that he will get his hand raised on Saturday night and he expects to do so in devastating fashion.

“Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy,” McGregor said when asked how he expects Saturday’s fight to play out.

“He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me, so now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with my food and then just devour it.”

