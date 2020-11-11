Potential hurdle in Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier rematch is overcome

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took a significant step closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday as the latter put pen to paper on the fight.

It had been suggested earlier this week that Dustin Poirier could potentially force the UFC into finding a replacement for Conor McGregor as the American refused to sign the original bout agreement he’d been sent.

But ESPN now report that Poirier has signed the deal and while McGregor has yet to officially sign, he is expected to honour his verbal agreement and formally accept the opportunity to share the Octagon with Poirier on January 23.

It's on. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 10, 2020

UFC President Dana White told Ariel Helwani that there are quite a few factors that have yet to be decided as the mixed martial arts promotion continues to navigate its way through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans,” White said. “There are a ton of if’s right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months.”

McGregor knocked Poirier out when the pair first shared the Octagon six years ago but the pair have remained respectful towards each other as their respective careers set off on different trajectories.

‘The Notorious’ posted a lengthy caption to Instagram on Tuesday night, when he reflected on the first fight and expressed his excitement about the rematch.

He wrote: “I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry.

“Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.

“I am also really excited about aiding Dustin’s charity ‘The Good Fight Foundation’, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout.”

