Conor McGregor tries to kick Dustin Poirier in first UFC 264 face-off

Security had to have their wits about them at the presser.

Unlike January, Conor McGregor was in no mood to exchange friendly words or pose for photographs with Dustin Poirier at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Getting a glimpse at Poirier for the first time since UFC 257, McGregor strutted on to the stage and tried to get under his opponent’s skin by ridding the stage of Poirier’s hot sauce, which he was promoting.

McGregor tossed several bottles of Poirier’s hot sauce off the stage but that was just the beginning of matters as the Irishman went on to repeatedly reference Poirier’s wife, Jolie – “Your wife is your husband. You’re only a little bitch of a thing, a silly little hillbilly.”

McGregor even threatened a radio personality who asked a question that didn’t sit well but the target of most of the Dubliner’s hostility was the man sitting on the other side of Dana White at the press conference.

“I’m going to go through his head,” McGregor said of Poirier. “Put holes in him and take it off his shoulders. That’s the goal here.

“He’s done. This is it for him. This is the end of the road. Even after that last fight, ‘Oh I don’t love this anymore, I don’t love doing this.’ He knew what was coming. He knew the smacks he took.

“So it’s on now. Saturday night, he’s getting walked around that Octagon like a dog and put to sleep.”

Face-to-face once again! 😤@DustinPoirier and @TheNotoriousMMA get up close and personal before the trilogy is decided on Saturday. Who ya got?#UFC264 | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/22yyREeG85 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 9, 2021

McGregor aims kick at Poirier

When the time came for the lightweight rivals to face off for the first time in six months, there was no shortage of intensity as White did his utmost to keep them apart.

McGregor did manage to throw a kick in Poirier’s direction and seemed to graze the American’s leg but Poirier just smiled it off.

The UFC could well bring an increased security presence to the weigh-ins on Friday in order to ensure that a cleaner strike doesn’t slip through when McGregor and Poirier face off for the final time before fight night.

