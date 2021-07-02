“You’s got pucked around in the clinch.”

Conor McGregor has hit back at Dustin Poirier after the American accused McGregor of “insecurity” regarding his recent claim about takedowns in the pair’s upcoming trilogy fight.

There’s already been much more trash talk for the UFC 264 headliner than took place in the lead-up to their rematch at UFC 257 but Poirier has dismissed the Irishman’s recent challenge to ensure the rubber match stays on the feet.

Last month, McGregor took to Twitter to claim that the “first one to shoots a dusty bitch” as he urged Poirier to avoid pursuing a takedown in the trilogy contest next week.

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

Poirier refuses to take the bait of promising a stand-up war and claimed ‘The Notorious’ is displaying a sense of insecurity about his grappling with the recent challenge.

Poirier told ESPN: “Isn’t he the one whose always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting – when he’s talking about boxing and stuff, right?

“How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty bitch? This is mixed martial arts. Put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.”

Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch. https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Conor McGregor responds to Dustin Poirier’s “insecurity” claim

The UFC 264 main event is expected to be one of the biggest fights of 2021 and bookmakers are finding it difficult to predict a clear winner, with both McGregor and Poirier enjoying a TKO victory over the other.

There was no shortage of hostility leading up to the pair’s first fight, which took place at featherweight in 2014 and ended when McGregor stopped ‘The Diamond’ in the very first round.

Seven years later and 10lbs heavier, Poirier exacted revenge when he became the first fighter to TKO McGregor in MMA.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Poirier has made no secret of his belief that he found it easier to focus in the second fight because of the lack of trash talk when compared to the first clash but there’s certainly more bad blood heading into the deciding bout.

“The good thing about this one is if it’s crazy Conor again, I just don’t give a fuck,” Poirier said.

“I really don’t care. And in the last one too, if he’d have been crazy, I’d have been alright. Mentally, I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a grown man and I know what matters and I know what I can control. I just don’t beat myself up mentally like I used to with the critics. I think it’s going to be crazy Conor again, I’m pretty sure.

“How crazy can you be? You got knocked out last time. We put you on airplane mode in front of the world in Abu Dhabi. What can you say?”

