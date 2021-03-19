Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III taking longer than expected to finalise

A date for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III has yet to be agreed but the completion of the trilogy is now unlikely to take place before July.

With Conor McGregor keen to bounce back from January’s TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier, it was reported that May 15 was originally targeted for the third bout.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani has revealed that negotiations are taking longer than anticipated and May 15 is no longer an option.

There was once a hope McGregor-Poirier 3 fight would get done for May 15 but it’s taken longer than hoped/expected so they moved on from that a while ago, sources say. Won’t happen on June 12 (Figueiredo-Moreno on that card), so latest hope is the July 10 card. We’ll see. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 19, 2021

The UFC’s June 12 date is also off the table McGregor vs. Poirier III which means that the July 10 card is now the date that is being worked towards.

UFC President Dana White recently revealed that Poirier’s side of the deal had essentially been agreed prior to his victory at UFC 257 as ‘The Diamond’ had a rematch clause included in his contract for January’s bout.

Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round of the UFC 257 main event, ultimately finishing ‘The Notorious’ with punches after pulverising McGregor’s lead leg with calf kicks.

Poirier cast doubt on the Irishman’s ability to adjust to his calf kicks in such a short period of time but McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, believes that the technical issue has already been addressed and he is holding out hope for a sold out crowd for the trilogy fight.

“We have to fix that technical detail, which it’s not like having to fix everything, it’s fixing a small enough area,” Kavanagh told BT Sport. “Get that back into the whole game, not going in with a sort of with a boxing mentality, going in with an MMA mentality.

🇮🇪 Conor

🦵 Calf kicks

🥊 Focusing too much on boxing

💎 Dustin

3️⃣ The Trilogy@John_Kavanagh gives us the latest on The Notorious and looks ahead to a potential third fight with The Diamond… pic.twitter.com/h1XAnUP3df — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 9, 2021

“Conor was always famous for his movement, his ability to change stances, his bounce as he would say. We’ve got to bring that back. It’s there, it’s under the hood, it’s not skills that have to be learned or relearned, they just have to be re-ignited.

“We have already started that process. So, wouldn’t it be great to do it again in the summer, maybe in Vegas in front of 20,000 screaming people if we can get the world back open again?”

