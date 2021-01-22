Conor McGregor gets gift from Dustin Poirier in most respectful face-off of UFC career

For the final time until last-minute instructions are issued to the fighters on Saturday night, Conor McGregor came face-to-face with Dustin Poirier.

An intense staredown followed Thursday’s press conference, with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier exchanging words before committing to the finishing touches to their respective weight cuts.

Neither man had trouble making weight ahead of their UFC 257 rematch, with McGregor proudly announcing himself on championship weight before Poirier weighed in at the lightweight limit of 156lbs for non-title bouts.

A ceremonial weigh-in took place four hours later and there was no shortage of intensity between the fighters who first shared the Octagon in 2014.

Plenty of respect exists between McGregor and Poirier this time around and Poirier stayed true to his promise of delivering some of his hot sauce to his Irish rival on weigh-in day, although Poirier will have to wait until after the fight to receive his bottle of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey.

“It’s great to be back here,” McGregor said after weighing in. “I’m delighted I got the Louisiana Hot Sauce. I’m looking forward to bringing the hot sauce and the fire tomorrow. Let’s go! Thank you so much for the support everyone. I’m so excited to be back. You’re in for a treat tomorrow night.”

Delivering his customary Mystic Mac prediction, McGregor revealed his expectation to better his 2014 knockout of Poirier by finishing the American within 60 seconds although ‘The Notorious’ would welcome the bloody war that Poirier is hoping for.

Poirier is hoping to defy the odds by avenging his loss from seven years ago and he has vowed to leave everything in the Octagon in Abu Dhabi.

Poirier said: “My whole career has aligned me for tomorrow night and I’m here to be victorious and get my hand raised by any means necessary. I’m leaving it all out there. Let’s go!”

Twenty five minutes to be paid in full 💎 [ Get the #UFC257 PPV: https://t.co/B1uHalRvOq ] pic.twitter.com/ELJXx3ya8F — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2021

