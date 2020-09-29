Conor McGregor agrees terms with Dustin Poirier for non-UFC, charity exhibition fight

Conor McGregor is not backing down from his dispute with UFC President Dana White and has negotiated a charity MMA fight for himself with Dustin Poirier.

Many had been calling out for a rematch of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for years but the pair are willing to run it back in unexpected fashion after ‘The Notorious’ suggested an exhibition contest, under MMA rules, that has nothing to do with the UFC.

After McGregor hit out at former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier over the ongoing debate about the Irishman’s decision to release a number of private messages with UFC president Dana White, Poirier reached out to McGregor on social media.

“Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight?” McGregor tweeted at Poirier

“Zero to do with the UFC. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on ppv or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity ‘exhibition’.

“December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round when they met at UFC 178 six years ago but there has been little hostility between the pair since.

I'm in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN https://t.co/Hy0ZlPFyFv — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 29, 2020

After initially suggesting that this charity exhibition take place under boxing rules, Poirier agreed to McGregor’s insistence on a mixed martial arts contest and the conversation has now been taken off Twitter as the two lightweights finalise the ins and outs.

McGregor responded: “Excellent! We shall take it offline and progress the process from here. Good man Dustin!

“I respect your philanthropic efforts greatly, as well as how you conducted yourself post our first fight. You have my respect!”

Given how much of a pay-per-view draw McGregor is and the fact that his contract almost certainly has strict exclusivity clauses, it will be interesting to see how the UFC deals with this.

No doubt Dana White will have something to say about it…

