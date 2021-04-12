Conor McGregor responds to Dustin Poirier’s claim that he didn’t follow through with donation

Dustin Poirier has hit out at Conor McGregor for failing to follow through with his promise of a $500,000 donation to his foundation.

Months before Conor McGregor shared the Octagon with Dustin Poirier for a second time, ‘The Notorious’ pledged a significant donation to the American’s Good Fight Foundation.

The generous offer was praised by Poirier before and after he became the first man to finish McGregor with strikes in MMA but, apparently, the donation never arrived.

On Sunday night, Poirier laughed off McGregor’s ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction for the pair’s rubber match this summer but he did highlight his frustration that the Irishman’s team stopped responding to emails about the donation after the UFC 257 main event.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

McGregor quickly addressed Poirier’s comments and insisted that the money was never transferred because he did not receive assurances about the plans for the donation.

“A donation, not a debt,” McGregor responded. “We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot.

“Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.”

McGregor and Poirier will settle their rivalry at UFC 264 in July in a rubber match that Poirier opted for rather than a shot at the newly-vacant UFC lightweight title.

Poirier replied to McGregor’s claim by reiterating that the Dubliner’s team stopped answering emails after their fight on January 24.

“100 per cent never a debt,” Poirier tweeted. “You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work!

“July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again.”

McGregor vs. Poirier III takes place on July 10 although a venue has not yet been announced, with UFC President Dana White optimistic that the rubber match could be staged in Las Vegas with fans in attendance.

