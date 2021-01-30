Dressing room footage captures classy moment between Conor McGregor and Jolie Poirier

There was no shortage of respect between the dressing rooms of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier after UFC 257.

The build-up to the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was significantly different to their first meeting six and a half years earlier as trash talk was replaced by words of admiration.

Poirier got the better of ‘The Notorious’ in the rematch, with the American pulverising McGregor’s lead leg with calf kicks before finishing him with punches at the midway point of the second round.

Nobody was prouder of the result than Poirier’s devoted wife, Jolie, who demanded that people stop doubting her husband in an incredible post-fight reaction.

Jolie Poirier took the opportunity to visit McGregor’s dressing room shortly after the fight to thank the Irishman for his generous donation of $500,000 to her husband’s Good Fight Foundation.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for everything,” Jolie said in a sneak peek at UFC 257’s The Thrill And The Agony.

"He fought an amazing fight." Watch as @TheNotoriousMMA shared a moment with Jolie Poirier post-fight 🙏 [ 📱 The Thrill and the Agony – now on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/r1qPRcLy25 — UFC (@ufc) January 30, 2021

“It’s going to help change a lot of people’s lives.”

Last September, when McGregor was still in the midst of an online dispute with the UFC, the Dubliner attempted to organise the rematch with Dustin Poirier away from the UFC and pledged a $500,000 donation to the Poirier family’s charity.

Dana White patched things up with McGregor in the subsequent months, made UFC 257 a possibility and ‘The Notorious’ has stayed true to his word with the donation.

While McGregor aims to secure a rubber match with Poirier, he hopes to make the trip to Lafayette to see the gym that will be built thanks to his generous contribution.

“We’ll get out to Louisiana when you guys are doing the gym,” McGregor told Jolie Poirier.

“Congratulations! He fought an amazing fight!”

