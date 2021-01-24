The diet that got Conor McGregor in the ‘best shape he’s ever been in’ ahead of Dustin Poirier rematch

Conor McGregor looks in quite incredible shape ahead of his return to the Octagon.

After competing at welterweight 12 months ago, Conor McGregor has dropped back to what many consider his optimum weight of 155lbs for his rematch with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257.

While his numerous trips to featherweight on his meteoric rise to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts left McGregor looking drawn out and gaunt on weigh-in day, ‘The Notorious’ is looking fit and strong ahead of his bout in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor relied on esteemed nutritionist George Lockhart for many of his cuts to 145lbs in the past but Monasterevin native Tristin Kennedy took charge of McGregor’s nutrition plans ahead of the Dubliner’s clash with Donald Cerrone last year.

McGregor’s coaching team is of the belief that the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is in the best shape he’s ever been in ahead of his rematch with Poirier and Kennedy, who has a Master’s degree in food, nutrition and health from University College Dublin, has explained how he prepared ‘The Notorious’ for his next outing.

“His diet consists of lean sources of protein: chicken, fish, salmon, beef, eggs,” Kennedy told ESPN. “Good complex carbohydrates. Good micro elements — your herbs, basil, oregano. All these things are incorporated into the diet as a whole.

“We have a great balanced diet. From multiple protein sources, multiple carbohydrate sources of wholesome foods. And that’s the key. I hear people these days, they’re focused on one food or two or three foods. The key is to get nutrients from all foods. And that’s what we incorporate and that’s what we do.”

Unlike many MMA fighters, McGregor is able to afford the most dedicated and specific nutrition advice for competition and he availed of the perfect mix of appreciation for the requirement of energy for training during his successful cut to the championship weight of 155lbs on Friday morning.

Kennedy explained how he set up McGregor’s plan for fight week to ensure he made the lightweight limit without draining himself.

Kennedy continued: “It’s all about calories when you’re trying to get down body composition. If you go too low on the calories, you’re going to have fatigue. You’re going to have muscle degeneration. You don’t want that. So it’s about the gradual step-down in calories and food. Then it’s about distributing the macros and having supplementation on point. And correlating all that nutrition to his training program.

Today’s Breakfast – French toast, with avocado and fried egg, on a bed of sautéed peppers and onions.

Smoothie – Dark chocolate banana.

Vitamins – B12, D, C, Fish oil, calcium, beetroot shot.

Good morning World 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DiITxEfGUN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

“When I follow the data of the training program, his schedule coming up, we can design a plan on the daily — recipes catered to his liking and to his body composition. It’s not just, ‘Hey, here’s a piece of chicken — eat that.’

“We have full recipes catered to his liking and his body composition. We create a plan, we do a gradual descent in weight. On fight week, we’ll have specific protocols.

“We’ve got benchmarks we want to hit along the way, which we’ve hit. And then on fight week, we’ll be going into the more detailed manipulation of water and sodium and things of that nature to get him on the scales. And get him on the scales safely.”

Kennedy also provided a sample meal plan that he’s given McGregor, which looks like this:

Breakfast: Oats with eggs and sauteed green leafy vegetables

Oats with eggs and sauteed green leafy vegetables Morning snack: Fruit and herb salad with organic honey

Fruit and herb salad with organic honey Lunch: Chicken breast with rice and asparagus

Chicken breast with rice and asparagus Midday snack: McGregor FAST vanilla whey protein shake with nut butter

McGregor FAST vanilla whey protein shake with nut butter Dinner: Irish lamb stew with potatoes

Irish lamb stew with potatoes Evening snack: Homemade McGregor FAST chocolate whey protein balls and organic tea

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 257