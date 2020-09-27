Conor McGregor still interested in Diego Sanchez fight despite UFC 253 performance

Conor McGregor insists he is still willing to share the Octagon with Diego Sanchez despite the outcome of UFC 253.

Ahead of this weekend’s UFC card in Abu Dhabi, Conor McGregor responded to Diego Sanchez’s wish to fight the Irishman for a dream final bout on his contract by revealing that he had asked for the Sanchez fight earlier this year.

In a series of direct messages with UFC President Dana White, McGregor expressed a desire to compete in Los Angeles in May before a fight with Sanchez in Dublin five months later.

White seemed to have little interest in making the Sanchez bout and it looked like the opportunity had almost certainly passed Sanchez by when, on Saturday night, the TUF 1 veteran suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Jake Matthews.

But, apparently, ‘The Notorious’ is still up for the fight.

“I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez,” McGregor tweeted on Sunday morning.

“A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick. Things must change!”

The above isn’t the first time that McGregor has hit out at the UFC (his promoter) this weekend.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has accused the UFC of holding him back in his attempt to fulfil his 2020 season goals earlier this year.

“Not sure why I’ve been held back like this, it’s borderline criminal at this stage,” McGregor wrote on Instagram in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The biggest number generator in the game asking for four fights since February this year and getting left on seen. It’s pretty fucked up when I keep thinking of it. I’ve been right here this whole time.”

McGregor insists his next bout will come in the boxing ring against eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao.

