Conor McGregor deletes tweet branding Justin Gaethje ’embarrassing’

Conor McGregor had no sympathy for Justin Gaethje after the American’s defeat in the main event of UFC 254.

Now-former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje was choked unconscious by undisputed 155lbs king Khabib Nurmagomedov in the second round of their much-anticipated headline bout and Conor McGregor sent very different messages to the two fighters.

McGregor sent a classy farewell to Nurmagomedov, arguably his fiercest rival, after the undefeated Russian announced his retirement in the moments following his 29th career victory.

But McGregor was far less kind to Gaethje who, after the defeat, challenged ‘The Notorious’ to abandon his plans to rematch Dustin Poirier in January and share the Octagon with him instead.

“With Nurmagomedov retiring, I’m number one,” Gaethje said on ESPN. “Poirier and McGregor are going to fight but they haven’t made it official. So if McGregor wants to bounce out and get the belt, I’m right here.”

McGregor appeared to dismiss that idea with a brutal response to ‘The Highlight’.

McGregor tweeted: “Dustin KO’d you, as well as your wresting/grappling and overall fear of the central positions being truly embarrassing tonight, Justin.”

Rather unsurprisingly, McGregor quickly deleted the tweet but not before it was seen by quite a few of his followers.

There have been calls for McGregor and Gaethje to fight for some time and after the latter became interim 155lbs champion in May, the Irishman all but guaranteed that they would end up fighting.

There is no love lost between the pair, as evidenced by the tweet sent to Gaethje five months ago after Gaethje called McGregor a “shit father”.

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

He didn’t delete that one…

