Conor McGregor suggests Dana White fabricated Khabib Nurmagomedov challenge

Conor McGregor has cast doubt on Dana White’s much-hyped announcement on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting future last weekend.

Dana White met with Khabib Nurmagomedov on Friday in the hope of convincing the undefeated Russian to return to the Octagon for one last outing but Conor McGregor’s not so sure that the UFC President correctly conveyed Nurmagomedov’s stance.

White announced that Nurmagomedov had told him that he would entertain the idea of postponing his retirement if something spectacular happened at UFC 257 this weekend.

White insisted that Nurmagomedov could well return if impressed enough by either the winner of McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II or Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler.

But McGregor is not sure that Nurmagomedov said exactly what White claimed he did.

“I don’t really care. He did not say that. Dana said that,” McGregor said at the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference.

“Let’s just get through the fight. All these men are up here and there are plenty of challenges.

“It’s a tough business. Things are going on in his personal life and I don’t wish him any harm. Like I said, it was in 2018 and a lot of time has passed.

“The world knows this fight is not is over. This war is not over. The sport needs it to happen, the people need it to happen. I’m not going to chase it if he doesn’t want it.”

Nurmagomedov will not be present at UFC 257 this weekend however White insists conversations about a potential return will continue in Las Vegas next week, although ‘The Eagle’ has reiterated that fighting is not in his future plans.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov came within 30 seconds of crossing paths at the fighter hotel on Monday and security has been on high-alert to avoid a repeat of the infamous UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

McGregor hinted that he would be less likely to confront Nurmagomedov outside the Octagon as long as the long-time lightweight champion agrees to a UFC rematch.

“All of those events were in 2018. It’s now 2021,” McGregor said.

“As long as we fight again, there’ll be no issue. If he continues to run then I’m not sure, we’ll see what happens.”

