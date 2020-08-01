Conor McGregor Disputes Dana White’s Understanding Of ‘I Accept’ Post

Conor McGregor has remained coy on what he meant by his cryptic tweet earlier this week but he insists Dana White was incorrect with his understanding of its meaning.

On Thursday, Conor McGregor tweeted the two words ‘I accept’ to his 8.2 million followers, piquing the curiosity of his fans about what he could possibly mean.

I accept! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020

McGregor, who recently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, remains arguably the sport’s biggest superstar and many theories emerged on what he could be accepting.

UFC President Dana White was of the opinion that ‘The Notorious’ was responding to the recent comments from UFC newcomer Khamzat Chimaev, who has had plenty to say about McGregor in recent days.

Chimaev, who exploded on to the global MMA scene with his pair of dominant performances on Yas Island last month, revealed that he once flew to Ireland to confront McGregor after the Irishman’s comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov.

And White stated that McGregor was referring to Chimaev with his mysterious tweet.

“That was (for) Khamzat,” White told the media after Friday’s UFC weigh-ins.

“Khamzat posted, ‘I want Nate Diaz, Masvidal then McGregor.’ And McGregor said, ‘I accept.’ That’s what that was.”

However when contacted for comment by ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani, McGregor disputed White’s understanding of the social media post.

Spoke to @TheNotoriousMMA briefly today. He confirmed that his 'I accept' tweet was not about Khamzat Chimaev, despite what was said earlier today. He declined to further elaborate what it was actually referring to, though. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 31, 2020

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion would not reveal what he was referring to and it could well be the case that he is simply playing up to the public intrigue.

Whether or not the tweet was meant for Chimaev, however, it does not mean that the fight will come to fruition.

“No,” White answered when asked if he was interested in a potential McGregor vs. Chimaev bout. “Listen, Conor’s retired, and Conor’s move right now is sit back, wait, and see how this year plays out and see what’s next for him. You know he wants the Khabib fight. That happens Oct. 24 (against Justin Gaethje). So, we’ll see.”