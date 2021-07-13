Conor McGregor deletes series of cryptic tweets aimed at Dustin Poirier’s family

‘The Notorious’ promised that it wasn’t over…

Conor McGregor took aim at Dustin Poirier’s family yet again on Tuesday morning, when the Irishman continued his personal war of words against ‘The Diamond’ with a number of tweets.

McGregor is recovering from surgery after suffering fractures of his tibia and fibula in last Saturday’s trilogy fight against Poirier but even while being treated by medical staff in the Octagon, ‘The Notorious’ roared threats in the direction of Poirier.

The official UFC broadcast didn’t air exactly what McGregor said to Poirier after the fight but new footage, filmed from behind McGregor’s corner, has since surfaced and revealed what he said to his American rival.

McGregor took to social media in the early hours of Tuesday morning with a series of cryptic tweets which, again, seemed to target Poirier’s family.

McGregor tweeted screenshots of UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot’s photo of Poirier holding his ankle, followed by an image of Poirier with his daughter and a close-up of Poirier.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion then simply posted a tweet with the word, “Gonezo”.

Conor McGregor deleted a series of tweets aimed at Dustin Poirier's family

McGregor then discussed how dangerous he is and mentioned Poirier’s wife who, according to McGregor, sent him a direct message request on Instagram in the lead-up to UFC 264.

Poirier has left the door open for a fourth clash with McGregor, not because of the way that the third bout ended but because of McGregor’s repeated threats on his life during fight week.

“We are going to fight again whether it’s in the Octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said in his post-fight press conference. “You don’t say the stuff he said.

“My wife is solid as a rock, I’m not worried about that. That’s noise. He was saying he was going to kill me, you don’t say stuff like that. He was saying he was going to murder me, you don’t say stuff like that.

“You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either but I know that’s zero chance. But there is a chance that somebody could die and you don’t say that. You don’t wish that on anybody.”

