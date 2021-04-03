Conor McGregor confirms next fight and vows to adjust from January defeat

Conor McGregor has confirmed reports that his rubber match with Dustin Poirier is a done deal for this summer.

Dustin Poirier turned down the opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight title in favour of a more lucrative third clash with Conor McGregor, which is set to take place on July 10.

It was reported on Friday night that Poirier had signed his side of the deal, which had already been agreed by McGregor, and the main event of UFC 264 is all but official.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

July 10th you're gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut

McGregor has vowed to “adjust and absolutely fucking destroy” after suffering the first TKO defeat of his career to Poirier in January.

‘The Notorious’ acknowledged that he’d never experienced the calf kicks that Poirier so intelligently employed in the main event of UFC 257, when the American exacted vengeance from his knockout loss to McGregor seven years earlier.

Since his January win, Poirier has raised doubts about McGregor’s ability to learn how to properly check the calf kicks that ultimately set up the finish via punches in the second round of the UFC 257 headliner.

“It’s not a lot of time to adjust or work on what he needs to work on for the calf kick, or whatever I want to switch up,” Poirier said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “Getting right back in camp without really evolving outside of training camp.

“For me, I learn things inside of training camp because it’s just constantly under pressure, but it’s outside of training camps, times like right now where I’m in the gym having fun rolling and doing light kickboxing drills with my friends, where I feel like the big gains are made. When I’m having fun.

“It’s fighting. He’ll make adjustments. It’ll be a completely different fight, like the first one and the second was different. The third one is going to be different, as well, because I’m going to make adjustments, as well. I’ve got to switch it up and keeps things fresh and keep him guessing.”

Poirier recently dismissed the next UFC lightweight title fight, which will see Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler do battle for the belt left vacant by the recently-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, as “fool’s gold.”

Fool's Gold

A second consecutive victory over McGregor will make Poirier a shoo-in for a shot at the winner of the UFC 262 main event.

And while some have questioned why Poirier opted for a third bout with McGregor over a title fight, UFC President Dana White insists ‘The Diamond’ made the correct choice.

