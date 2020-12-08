Conor McGregor sends training advice to Claressa Shields as she begins MMA journey

Conor McGregor has issued some technical training advice to Claressa Shields after the three-division world boxing champion began her mixed martial arts journey.

Claressa Shields, viewed by many as the top pound-for-pound female fighter in the world, signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League last month and wasted no time in starting her training.

Shields has been put through her paces at the world-renowned JacksonWink MMA gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico and is now a teammate of former UFC champions Jon Jones and Holly Holm.

There are already signs of fantastic MMA potential in Shields, a natural athlete, and her gym has been sharing footage of the early stages of the 25-year-old adding the likes of knees and kicks to her striking arsenal.

Little preview of @Claressashields exploring her MMA standup abilities with @mmacoachwink… and yes… there will be plenty of wrestling and grappling education with @GregJacksonMMA and the coaching staff! It will be an interesting project for everyone involved! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O5O9RZQ2YD — JacksonWinkMMA (@JacksonWinkMMA) December 5, 2020

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor has sent some advice to Shields’ new coaches and urged them to concentrate on dealing with inevitable single-leg takedown attempts from opponents.

“Teach her balancing on the single leg first,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Warm up / warm down for EVERY session – Pick the single leg and move her around. Elevate the leg high. Push her back with it. Lower it forward etc, etc.

How Iconic is this… 2 of the Greatest’s and the most accomplished Female Boxers of all time… and in the same footsteps… and under one roof at Jackson Wink MMA Academy! 🏆 🏆 @HollyHolm @Claressashields @mmacoachwink pic.twitter.com/GFwgFhF0Wy — JacksonWinkMMA (@JacksonWinkMMA) December 7, 2020

“Get her real cozy hopping on that single leg! Improve her hamstring flexibility as well as balancing ability. Crucial going forward!

“Have her play with her punching while bouncing on the single also. Finding the target of the temple of the person moving her leg around! Think coziness! Good luck Claressa! Excited to see you progress!”

McGregor, who made the crossover in the opposite direction when he swapped the Octagon for the ring for his 2017 bout against boxing great Floyd Mayweather, couldn’t stress strongly enough the importance of defending takedowns for Shields.

A number of boxers have tried their hands at MMA over the years – to varying degrees of success – with the likes of Ray Mercer, James Toney and Heather Hardy three of the more notable to make the switch.

Read More About: claressa shields, conor mcgregor, UFC