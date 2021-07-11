Conor McGregor accused of cheating in UFC 264 defeat to Dustin Poirier

“I’m not surprised that he does that type of stuff.”

Dustin Poirier insists Conor McGregor looked to establish an unfair advantage when he was on the ground in the UFC 264 main event on Saturday night.

Poirier enjoyed a dominant first round in the trilogy fight, with two judges viewing the first frame 10-8 in Poirier’s favour, but the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances when McGregor broke his leg.

Poirier had little sympathy for his rival and assured fans that there would be a fourth fight, even if it has to take place outside the Octagon, as ‘The Diamond’ remains furious about McGregor’s trash talk before and after Saturday’s contest.

Dustin Poirier accuses Conor McGregor of grabbing the inside of his glove

Poirier also revealed that he told referee Herb Dean about Conor McGregor’s attempts to illegally grip inside the American’s gloves to maximise the effects of up-kicks when Poirier was looking to inflict damage from top position.

“That’s why I let him up,” Poirier said in his post-fight press conference.

"He was sitting there on the mat telling me he's going to kill me. What are you doing bro?!" Dustin Poirier was still HEATED when he spoke to after #UFC264.

“I let him up because he had three fingers in my glove. You know the cuff, at the tape? It’s a good grip and he was pulling me down into up-kicks. He was pulling me down and then kicking up at the same time.

“I’m not surprised that he does that type of stuff. I was telling Herb that I couldn’t get out of it.

“When I told Herb, maybe Conor pulled his fingers out. You know fighting’s crazy so I’ve got to go back and see but that’s what I was trying to tell Herb.”

UFC President Dana White left the door open for a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier although with the former set to undergo surgery and endure a lengthy recovery process, Poirier is expected to fight for the lightweight title next.

155lbs champion Charles Oliveira is said to be pushing for the first defence of his title to take place before the end of 2021.

