Conor McGregor on the technique he never experienced before Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor was in a contemplative mood at the UFC 257 post-fight press conference.

Admitting that he didn’t know how to feel after his defeat to Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor identified his opponent’s calf kick as the deciding factor in his rematch with ‘The Diamond’.

While McGregor started strong and pushed the action as he tends to do, the Irishman was knocked out in the second round after Poirier found his rhythm with the striking – thanks in no small part to his early success with kicks to McGregor’s left calf.

“My leg is completely dead and even though I felt like I was checking them, it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of the leg and it was very badly compromised. It’s like an American football in my suit at the minute,” McGregor said in his post-fight press conference.

“It is what it is. Dustin fought a hell of a fight, engaged in the takedown attempt and I thought I did well when I got up and turned him.

“I was thinking in my head in the second round to tie up with him because I was better in the clinch but too little, too late. The leg was compromised and I didn’t adjust. Fair play to Dustin.”

Describing the feeling of Poirier’s kicks as “unusual”, McGregor vowed to improve on his defensive strategy for the inevitable rubber match between the two.

While UFC President Dana White compared McGregor’s current situation to the plot of Rocky III, ‘The Notorious’ is confident that he will use the defeat to fuel his preparations for a comeback.

“I’ll certainly regroup and pick myself up off the floor and go again,” McGregor insisted. “Styles make fights and there are many great stylistic match-ups out there.

“Myself and Dustin are one and one. Myself and Nate (Diaz) are one and one. There are many good match-ups for me.

“I’ll adopt a different approach for the trilogy with Dustin because those leg kicks are not to be messed with. That calf kick, that low calf kick – I’ve never experienced that before. It was a good one.

“It’s not that I don’t have the style in me to switch it up and keep that at bay. I’ve a lot more weapons that I didn’t get to show. It wasn’t my night but no excuses. Hats off!”

