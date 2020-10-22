Conor McGregor hits out at Bellator for lack of drug testing protocols

Conor McGregor can’t believe that Bellator still haven’t introduced the kind of drug testing protocols that the UFC has in place.

Responding to a social media post from Straight Blast Gym teammate Sinead Kavanagh about Bellator fighters’ reluctance to agree to drugs tests, Conor McGregor condemned the delay from Bellator in catching up to the UFC in that department.

“It is crazy to think Bellator still do not have a performance enhancing drug testing system in place,” McGregor tweeted.

It is crazy to think @BellatorMMA still do not have a performance enhancing drug testing system in place. It is long overdue time the promotion adopts a reputable testing body in order to keep it’s clean athletes safe! https://t.co/G4w3vzv7mE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2020

“It is long overdue time the promotion adopts a reputable testing body in order to keep it’s clean athletes safe!”

McGregor remains one of the most-tested UFC athletes by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, with a total of 46 total tests submitted according to USADA’S official website.

While he suggested that he had retired from MMA in June, McGregor has since entered talks to take part in a rematch with Dustin Poirier in January and ‘The Notorious’ was surprised with a USADA test last month while on board a yacht.

McGregor didn’t hesitate to take his test and his presence in the USADA testing pool was identified as the reason why he remains in the UFC’s lightweight rankings despite his retirement.

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

Bellator president Scott Coker has previously claimed that the UFC is better suited to USADA when responding to questions about the organisation’s decision to sign MMA legend Mirko Cro Cop two years ago.

At the time, Coker questioned why Cro Cop wasn’t tested when he returned to competition for Japanese promotion Rizin a year after his UFC contract was terminated.

“Listen, USADA works with the UFC,” Coker told MMANYtt. “They’re doing their own thing, so go do it. I just feel like the timing of it is a little bit questionable because at the end of the day, if you really wanted to enforce it, you should’ve enforced it two years ago when Mirko fought in Japan.”

Read More About: Bellator, conor mcgregor, UFC