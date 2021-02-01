Conor McGregor’s manager hits out at ‘shady characters’ in boxing world

Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar has threatened legal action against anyone purporting to represent Manny Pacquiao as talks continue for the Filipino legend’s next fight.

While no names were named in a firm statement from Audie Attar, the message was clear that Manny Pacquiao’s boxing career is exclusively represented by Paradigm Sports, Conor McGregor’s management group that Pacquiao joined last year.

Prior to last week’s defeat to Dustin Poirier, McGregor was in discussions to return to boxing for a lucrative bout with Pacquiao but doubt was cast on the fight by Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, who reportedly told The Sun that the demand for the bout was no longer there.

Whether or not Attar was referring to those comments remains to be seen but the Paradigm Sports boss left no room for ambiguity with the statement he released on Saturday night.

It read: “The boxing industry has a history of shady characters being involved. These individuals introduce confusion and spread false rumours solely for their own interests. Unfortunately, this only ends up hurting the fighters.

“It has come to our attention that some of these individuals are once again spreading false and inaccurate rumours that are self-serving without the authority of Senator Pacquiao or Paradigm Sports.

“Senator Pacquiao engaged Paradigm Sports as his exclusive representatives last year because he wants to close out the final chapters of his historic boxing career in a meaningful way.

“No one outside of Paradigm Sports is involved in any way with the management of Senator Pacquiao’s boxing career at this time. Anyone falsely representing themselves as Senator Pacquiao’s manager or representative as it relates to his remaining fight career may face legal repercussions.

“Paradigm Sports has a reputation in the combat sports industry for operating with integrity, professionalism, and transparency fighting for our clients, and we look forward to producing an incredible event with Senator Pacquiao in early 2021.

“I am working closely with Senator Pacquiao and his legal team in Manila on plans for his next fight. We will be sharing the details of this event in the coming weeks.”

