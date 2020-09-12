Conor McGregor reportedly arrested in Corsica for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure

Conor McGregor has reportedly been arrested for alleged ‘attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition’ in Corsica.

Reports in France state that Conor McGregor was arrested for an incident in the French region of Corsica, where the Irish mixed martial artist has been preparing for a 180-kilometre yacht voyage.

The details of the incident have not been made public and McGregor has vigorously denied any accusations of misconduct.

#UPDATE "Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the police," the prosecutor's office wrote 📷 @AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/ZOggnw2f6T — AFP Sport English (@AFP_Sport) September 12, 2020

A statement from the prosecutor’s office obtained by AFP reads:

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

Representatives for the former two-weight world champion confirmed that McGregor had been interviewed by police but was subsequently released.

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” a representative for McGregor told TMZ Sports.

“He has been interviewed and released.”

McGregor retired from mixed martial arts earlier this summer and a statement from the UFC on this matter has yet to be released.

