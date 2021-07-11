Conor McGregor ankle injury brings end to trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

What an unfortunate way for the rubber match to end.

It looks like we might be in for a rare four-fight series after Conor McGregor’s ankle injury brought a premature end to his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night.

The official result was recorded as a doctor stoppage at the end of the first round of the UFC 264 main event after McGregor was unable to even make it on to his stool after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

The opening round of the trilogy fight was a hugely entertaining affair, with McGregor opening in typically aggressive fashion but Poirier likely claimed the first frame with his top control.

THE TRILOGY ENDS IN HEARTBREAK. Poirier writes the final chapter as the fight is called after the first! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/V8bl8ubvV6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor ankle injury

We looked destined for a massive second round when McGregor made it to his feet with just seconds remaining in the opening stanza but disaster struck when the Irishman went over on his left ankle and immediately fell to the mat.

Poirier looked to put an exclamation mark on the round but when the buzzer sounded, it immediately became clear that ‘The Notorious’ wouldn’t be unable to continue.

Referee Herb Dean waved the contest off with McGregor unable to make it to his feet but the Dubliner made sure that the official result was recorded as a “doctor stoppage” rather than any suggestion that he retired in his corner.

"That's a Doctor Stoppage!" "Tell them!" Conor McGregor heard something he didn't like before the official decision.#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/7UNauiqUWj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

The winner of the UFC 264 main event was always expected to go on to fight for the lightweight title next but given the unfortunate outcome and the undeniable public interest in seeing McGregor vs Poirier yet again, we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of seeing a fourth clash when McGregor recovers.

That’s not to say that Poirier couldn’t fight Charles Oliveira for the belt next and meet McGregor down the line because depending on the extent of the injury, McGregor could be out of action for some time.

