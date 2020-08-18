Conor McGregor agreed super-fight with Anderson Silva but UFC blocked it

Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva agreed to a super-fight only for the UFC to put the kibosh on it.

Speculation regarding a clash between Conor McGregor and the legendary former UFC middleweight champion began last year, after Silva fell to a unanimous decision defeat to current 185lbs champ Israel Adesanya.

McGregor tweeted a rare compliment to a fellow fighter and hinted that he would consider it an honour to share the Octagon with ‘The Spider’.

Anderson is one crafty, crafty Martial Artist.

You only develop these methods through years of hard fought experience.

Phenomenal performance.

The crafty veteran. Big respect always.

It would be an honor! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 10, 2019

And while the fight never came to fruition, it wasn’t for a lack of trying from either party as both fighters’ teams negotiated and agreed to meet at welterweight.

In an interview with Combate, Silva revealed that the UFC blocked the fight.

“UFC owes me a super-fight by contract. Conor called me out right after my fight with [Israel] Adesanya. Our team talked to his team and we agreed upon a bout at [170lbs], but something happened and UFC decided to not make it,” Silva said, as translated by Sherdog.

“Then Anthony Pettis proposed that super-fight, and I liked it because he was already a champion who has impressive knockouts. Of course, it would be a great super-fight.”

As it stands, Silva is pushing for a fight with former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and McGregor considers himself retired (although there is some scepticism about that).

Silva, who has fought as high as light heavyweight in his career, would require some significant determination to make it to Pettis’ current division of 170lbs, unless a catchweight can be agreed.

Silva continued: “At this point of my career and for all my legacy it doesn’t make any sense to face new talents that are entering the game now.

“I don’t want to be a ‘step’ for the new generation. I want to face relevant champions for the sport. And definitely Pettis is a great challenge that will make me train a lot.”

