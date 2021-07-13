Rival’s manager insists Conor McGregor should be fined $1 million

“Dana should have guidelines.”

Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at Conor McGregor for his behaviour before and after the UFC 264 main event against Dustin Poirier.

Abdelaziz, the long-time manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, took aim at McGregor for the trash talk that was aimed at Poirier’s family last week.

McGregor continued to threaten Poirier and his family after breaking his leg in the first round of Saturday’s trilogy fight and Abdelaziz believes the Irishman should be punished by the UFC for taking his comments too far.

“If I was Dana White, I would fine this guy $1 million,” Abdelaziz said of McGregor during an interview with MMA Junkie.

Ali Abdelaziz wants to see Conor McGregor fined

“Dana should have guidelines. I know Dana said, ‘We say mean things to each other.’

“Can you imagine if somebody [said that] about Dana’s wife? I know Dana doesn’t give a shit, but in reality, [McGregor] is just completely wrong because this footage is for life. It’s for life.

“In reality, man, him and his entire people, they are just bad people, man. All of them. And they’re delusional.”

Nurmagomedov is unlikely to come out of retirement for a rematch with McGregor but Abdelaziz has no shortage of clients willing to step in for a lucrative payday against ‘The Notorious.’

Abdelaziz reiterated his belief that McGregor is no longer a legitimate threat to fighters in the top 15 of the UFC’s lightweight division.

“In reality, fuck him!” Abdelaziz said of McGregor.

“I don’t really care about him. He’s easy money. I hope he’s healthy.

“He can come back to fight [Justin] Gaethje, Islam [Makhachev] or Beneil [Dariush]. He’s an easy payday for everybody.

“He’s become, like I said, he’s a prostitute. Guys use him right now for hype. That’s it. Because he’s easy money. He can’t beat anybody in the top 10 or the top 15. He cannot compete with these guys anymore.”

