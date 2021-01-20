Conor McGregor has dropped a somewhat unexpected name on the subject of future opponents.

This weekend will see Conor McGregor return to the Octagon for the first time in a year when ‘The Notorious’ takes on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 meeting.

After competing just once in 2020, McGregor is determined to enjoy an active 2021 and there is no shortage of high-profile fights available to the Irishman, regardless of the outcome of Saturday night’s main event.

McGregor continues to push for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the opportunity of a third fight with Nate Diaz and a potential return to the boxing ring have also been mentioned.

The Dubliner has also identified the 10th-ranked UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta as someone he wants to fight before all is said and done.

Iaquinta has aimed some trash talk in McGregor’s direction in the past and while the American has lost three of his last four, McGregor hopes to share the Octagon with ‘Raging Al’ at some point.

“I’d like to fight Al Iaquinta at some stage,” McGregor told ESPN. “I’d like to fight Al. I don’t know, I’d just like to fight him. I’d like to fight Al. He’s said a few things.

“I actually like Al. I think he’s a funny guy. He’s a real estate agent and all. I think that’s even funny in itself. He has his little team – (Ray) Longo and those guys. I’d like to fight Al.

“I’d like to fight them all to be honest. I don’t care. This is the thing with me and all these other guys.

“Wins and losses and all this, it means nothing to me. If you’re scheduled to fight a man and you’ve gone through build-up and there’s history and all of this. A fight is a fight and fights must take place.”

