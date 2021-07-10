Lightweight champ Charles Oliveira predicts winner of McGregor vs Poirier trilogy fight

‘Do Bronx’ will be in attendance at UFC 264.

Charles Oliveira is expected to defend his UFC lightweight title against the winner of this weekend’s trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The Brazilian has made the trip to Las Vegas to get a closer look at the man against whom he will defend his 155lbs crown, and Oliveira expects that to be McGregor.

After touching down in Sin City, Oliveira was asked how he sees the main event of UFC 264 playing out and he revealed that he’s anticipating a McGregor win by KO.

“Conor McGregor by knockout,” Oliveira told TMZ. “I’m the champion. For me, McGregor or Poirier are the same.

Charles Oliveira predicts McGregor to win

“I’m the champion. I’m ready to fight, I’m the champion!”

Oliveira, who for many years struggled to find consistency in the Octagon, became the UFC lightweight champion two months ago when he and promotional newcomer Michael Chandler competed for the 155lbs title that was left vacant following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian won via second-round TKO.

Oliveira is currently on a remarkable run of nine consecutive victories, with all but one win coming via stoppage.

The 31-year-old, who now has the most finishes of any fighter in UFC history, established himself in the organisation as a submission expert but in recent years, he’s become partial to a knockout.

Poirier turned down the opportunity to fight for the lightweight title in favour of the trilogy fight against McGregor because, according to the American, the McGregor fight was worth substantially more money.

If McGregor comes out on top against Poirier on Saturday night, he will get the chance to reclaim the lightweight title he won in 2016.

During media obligations for UFC 264, McGregor revealed that he has not been overly impressed by Oliveira’s recent accomplishments in the Octagon.

“He’s timid. He’s going to crumble,” McGregor told BT Sport.

“It’s Oliveira next. We’ll dance with the Brazilians again and I look forward to it.”

