Groin shots often happen in mixed martial arts but they don’t often happen like they did last night at Bellator.

Bellator 245 took place on Friday night and low blows resulted in two fights ending in a No Contest but while Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May was a tough watch, the end of Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik was nothing short of gruesome.

Daniels’ style involves a lot of spinning techniques and the second round saw him send Stanonik crumble to the canvas in pain after a kick dropped low and hit him on the cup.

So painful was the outcome that the cage-side doctor had to check on Stanonik, who began drooling after spitting out his mouthpiece and required a full five minutes to recover.

Credit to Stanonik as he somehow managed to continue but hardly a few seconds elapsed before he was left in even more agony down below.

Another Daniels kick strayed off target and crunched into Stanonik’s cup and this time, there was no chance he was going to return to the action.

The lack of fans in attendance meant that nothing drowned out the shrieks of pain from Stanonik, whose renowned toughness made it very clear that he was in severe agony.

***WARNING – Once you hear these wails of pain, you can’t unhear them***

The referee in charge of the contest, Jason Herzog, dealt with the incident appropriately and ruled the bout a No Context because he felt that the low blows from Daniels were unintentional.

The most spectacular nutshot I've ever seen 😭 https://t.co/bXo3Pw3kzf — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 12, 2020

Such was Stanonik’s discomfort that a stretcher was required to bring him backstage after a brutal end to the Bellator 245 main card opener.

In the main event, former UFC fighters rematched as Phil Davis scored a second decision victory over ex-UFC light heavyweight champion, Lyoto ‘The Dragon’ Machida.

Former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano also made her Bellator debut on the main card, beating Gabby Holloway by unanimous decision.

