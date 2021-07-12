New angle shows Conor McGregor’s post-fight threats to Dustin Poirier

The Irishman continued to threaten his rival even while medical staff tended to his broken leg.

Dustin Poirier was disgusted by Conor McGregor’s threats after the UFC 264 main event came to an end.

McGregor could be heard roaring from his corner while Poirier prepared for his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

While the official UFC broadcast didn’t air McGregor’s comments, a new angle has emerged which shows exactly what he was saying to Poirier.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Conor McGregor’s post-fight threats to Dustin Poirier

In the above footage, McGregor can be seen making the shape of a gun with his hand and pointing it at his head, before telling Poirier, “In your sleep you’re getting it! It ain’t over. Be careful what you say, mate!”

Poirier left the door open for a fourth clash with McGregor, not because of the way the trilogy fight ended but because of the Dubliner’s remarks before and after the UFC 264 headliner.

Speaking in his post-fight press conference, Poirier reiterated his belief that McGregor had gone too far with his repeated threats on Poirier’s life.

“Maybe when the behind-the-scenes of this fight airs, you’ll see him on the ground still saying some really bad stuff. But even that stuff being said, I don’t wish serious harm like that on nobody. The guy’s got kids. I want him to go home safe to his family. I pray before these fights,” Poirier said.

“Every time before I walk through that Octagon door, I’m praying not for me to win. I’m praying that we both get out of there safe. I know what I’m going to try to do to him and I know what he’s going to try to do with me.”

McGregor underwent successful surgery on his left leg on Sunday and he sent a message to Poirier from his hospital bed.

