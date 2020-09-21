Ali Abdelaziz has kickstarted the war of words with Conor McGregor, branding the Irish fighter “mentally unstable” in a new interview.

Abdelaziz, who is the long-time manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, was responding to suggestions that Conor McGregor could potentially be a future opponent for another of his clients, Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev is the UFC’s brightest prospect and a banker to be named breakout fighter of the year for 2020 after winning three fights in dominant fashion over the course of just 66 days.

After displaying elite-level grappling and ground-and-pound in his first two UFC outings, Chimaev knocked out opponent Gerald Meerschaert with one punch last Saturday night.

Having previously gone back-and-forth with McGregor and even travelling to Dublin to fight ‘The Notorious’ at his own gym, Chimaev would welcome the opportunity to share the Octagon with the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion but Abdelaziz is not exploring that option.

“I’m not looking for Khamzat to fight a mentally unstable fighter. Conor McGregor is mentally unstable. I wish him the best of luck,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

“Khamzat would kill him. He would really kill him.”

UFC President Dana White recently hinted at discussions with McGregor to make a comeback early next year and he has previously suggested that McGregor is interested in the Chimaev fight. However, Abdelaziz doesn’t see the bout being competitive.Abdelaziz said: “Khamzat would put Conor McGregor in a wheelchair, and he would drink from a straw for the rest of his life.” Abdelaziz was involved in the infamous post-fight brawl that that took place after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 two years ago.

