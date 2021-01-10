Evander Holyfield: I’d coach Conor McGregor for Manny Pacquiao fight

“They could knock each other out – they are very tough guys, so either way it’s about the performance itself.”

Evander Holyfield wants to coach Conor McGregor if his potential boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao goes ahead.

McGregor is taking on his old rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday January 23.

However, the 32-year-old revealed in September that a fight against the eight-weight world champion was in the works.

The Dubliner’s debut professional boxing match ended in defeat to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

That Mayweather fight drew in 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America, the second most in history.

Holyfield is hoping to help the UFC star prepare for Pacquaio.

“If I was asked then I would go out to him and say to him, ‘You know what, do this thing’,” Holyfield told Sun Sport.

“The thing is that I’m not a ‘coach’. I can give him good advice, but I’d have someone else hold the hand pads. I don’t know how to hold hand pads! I came up hitting hands pads.

“So, it’s like Mayweather, he doesn’t know how to hold hand pads like coaches do. But he was a good fighter.”

The Real Deal believes his knowledge of boxing can help McGregor claim a shock victory.

He continued: “The thing is I know boxing, but I realise the more you tell a person what to do it’s going to make him slow because a guy can get confused while in a fight with too much information.

“This is what you have to do. So, what I’m talking about is the person with the advantage – Manny against McGregor – is always the guy who’s been doing it longer.

“Pacquiao won’t have to think much as it’s going to be a boxing match compared to Conor McGregor.”

Holyfield broke down McGregor’s fight with Mayweather.

He explained: “The fact of the matter is you’ve got to ask yourself, ‘What was Mayweather’s purpose?’ His purpose was to win, and he won.

“He realised he could’ve put pressure on in such a fierce pace on Conor McGregor and could have made him give up earlier.

“And how to make this thing interesting, you know, it’s entertaining. Entertaining to the people is the idea. So, what is entertaining?

“So if you go out there and if you have the ability to knock out the guy in 30 seconds, or people get chance to see a great entertaining fight with the two.

“They could knock each other out – they are very tough guys, so either way it’s about the performance itself.

“Everybody knows that Pacquiao is a good fighter, and everybody knows if Mayweather was good then Pacquiao is as good.”

