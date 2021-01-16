Conor McGregor ready for a “war” as he prepares for UFC 257

“How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me but each to their own.”

Conor McGregor shared a photo on social media, showing the incredible shape the former two-weight UFC champion is in as he prepares for his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next weekend.

Conor McGregor.

The fight is taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and McGregor stopped over in Dubai ahead of his comeback fight as he enters the final stages of his training camp.

McGregor posted the photo on Instagram with the caption “Double 0 Twelve!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

War.

McGregor makes his return to the octagon after a year away from UFC action and will be hoping for a similar result to the first-round knockout victory he had over the American back in 2014.

Previously, the Dubliner had also fired a warning shot to his upcoming opponent by saying he was ready for a “war” ahead of their eagerly anticipated showdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor has also been talking about his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and his decision to walk away from the sport.

Khabib defeated McGregor at UFC 229 with a fourth-round submission but the Dublin fighter has tried to get a rematch with the Russian.

“How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me but each to their own,” McGregor told the Mac Life.

“There’s so many amazing fights out there, even the carry on with the Tony Ferguson situation.

“I don’t care about anything, you’re scheduled to fight a man, no matter what fights must take place, you can’t just scurry away from bouts.

“It’s been the hallmark of his approach and I was not surprised to see him walk away, or scurry away I should say.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)

Dana White.

Meanwhile, Dana White has posted an Instagram video where he confirmed he met with Khabib last night.

White will be live on ABC at 8pm Irish time on Saturday to discuss the Russian’s decision and whether the McGregor Poirier fight could potentially be for the title next weekend.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, Khabib, UFC 257