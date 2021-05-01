Conor McGregor ‘looks a little bit hollow’ according to lightweight rival

“He looks a little bit hollow because he doesn’t know what he wants.”

According to UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush, Conor McGregor lacks the “hunger” that made him one of the best MMA fighters in the world.

McGregor has agreed to take on the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas.

Beneil Dariush on Conor McGregor’s motivation.

The Dubliner has only fought three times in the Octagon since his victory over Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 and Dariush has his doubts about McGregor’s motivation for future fights.

“It’s about hunger, man. I always talk about it. For me, as an athlete, I have God-given talents,” Dariush told ESPN.

“So I want to multiply those talents and give them back to God and that well never runs dry. I always have something in that well.

“For him, it seemed like first, it was to make money. Well, you made that, so that well is dry.”

Dariush on McGregor’s last fight.

McGregor was a lot less hostile during the build-up to his last fight with Poirier in January.

Dariush was surprised to see McGregor so respectful and believes the 32-year-old is still searching for that hunger that made him a successful fighter when he first rose to prominence.

“This last fight, it seemed like he’s a big family man and all that. Well, you did that,” Dariush added.

“You support your family. Everybody sees it. You’re being a good dad. You’re being a good husband.

“That well kinda runs dry. I don’t know. He’s been the champion. That well ran dry. I don’t know what makes him hungry.

“What you can’t see is a man’s motivation, I think he looks a little bit hollow and I think I’m seeing that in Conor right now.

“He looks a little bit hollow because he doesn’t know what he wants.”

