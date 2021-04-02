Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier trilogy fight confirmed

The trilogy is expected to be one of the most lucrative fights in UFC history.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have officially signed a contract to fight at UFC 264 on July 10, according to Ariel Helwani.

According to sources, McGregor had agreed to the fight weeks ago but was waiting for Poirier to sign the contract.

Conor McGregor.

The Irish fighter made it clear following his loss to Poirier earlier this year that he wanted a rematch as soon as possible.

Poirier defeated McGregor in January via second-round TKO in a rematch of the 2014 fight which McGregor won via first-round TKO in UFC 178.

The trilogy is expected to be one of the most lucrative in UFC history and will be a five-round main event fight at 155 pounds, just like the rematch was. The 2014 fight took place at 145 pounds.

McGregor currently has a winning record 22-5 but will be looking for a first win in the UFC since January 2020 while Poirier is looking for his third win in succession.

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will fight for the lightweight belt next month at UFC 262 and the winner of the Poirier-McGregor fight could be fighting the winner next.

Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say. McGregor, as we know, was already in. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2021

UFC president Dana White recently said the fight is targeted for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but the location still hasn’t been announced.

There’s still no official word if Nevada will be allowing large indoor gatherings by July.

The fight is more than likely to take place at a venue that is allowed to accommodate fans.

Michael Chandler.

Earlier this week, Michael Chandler predicted that he would be fighting McGregor later this year.

“I think it’s Conor,” Chandler told ESPN. “I think there are a few little things Conor can do to win. So, I think it’s Conor McGregor, later this fall or winter.

“That’s probably wishful thinking, and if it’s Dustin Poirier, I’m excited about that opportunity as well.

“We’ll see. If I put my money on it, I think it’s Conor. I think he makes small adjustments, gets the win in the trilogy. That’s what I believe.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, UFC