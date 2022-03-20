Paddy Pimblett labelled the ‘real deal’ as Conor McGregor talk resurfaces

Paddy Pimblett enjoyed another fine night.

Dana White has claimed that Paddy Pimblett is the ‘real deal’, amid his stunning UFC London performance at the O2 Arena.

After a slow start to his bout against Mexican Rodrigo Vargas, Pimblett battled back to put his lightweight foe away in the first-round.

And speaking after the fight, White claimed that his Merseyside star is the ‘real deal’, with Pimblett once again calling for a bout against UFC star Conor McGregor.

“He needs to win, but he did, and he did spectacularly..”

“This week I was getting tired of hearing: ‘Wait until you see his walk-out. Wait until you see this and that’,” White told reporters after the event came to a close.

“I want to see him fight. He needs to win, but he did, and he did spectacularly. When he was in trouble, he came back and turned the fight around and won.

“On my Instagram I posted the faceoffs yesterday from the heavyweight fight [Tom Aspinall-Alexander Volkov] – it did 120,000 views. Paddy’s face-off did 1.3 million.

“This kid has got a ton of hype behind him, and tonight he showed everybody that he’s the real deal.”

As a result of his UFC London heroics against Vargas, Pimblett has since called for another tantalising bout against McGregor, amid his rising star in the UFC.

“Who wouldn’t be interested in that fight?,” he added. “If anyone on this roster got offered to fight Conor McGregor they’re saying yeah. “You’re getting pure dough in pay-per-view points.”

