Nate Diaz issues demands over last fight on current UFC contract

UFC star Nate Diaz has seemingly thrown the gauntlet down to Dana White and the UFC over who he faces in his next fight.

Diaz, who has lost his last two fights in a row, is heading into the final fight of his current deal with the organisation – and has called on the UFC to give him a top-four ranked opponent.

White, however, has suggested that Diaz may face one of the fighters involved in Saturday’s UFC 267 fight card in Dubai.

Nate Diaz gives preference over his next fight.

With his future in limbo, Diaz explained his preference on Twitter on Friday night ahead of his upcoming bout.

I’m fighting top 4 minimum Don’t be dragging me into your guys deals — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 29, 2021

White, however, admits that he could see one of his prized assets leave the UFC and test the free market down the line at the end of his current deal.

“Nate makes a lot of money,” White told the Mac Life. “Nate isn’t a guy that doesn’t make a lot of money, like the rest of the guys around here.

“For Nate, he’s at the point in his career when he’s at a certain age where he has to be honest himself and say ‘can I stick around here, do I want to sign a deal to mix it up with the baddest guys in the world?’.

“It’s a question that all of these guys have to ask themselves eventually. He makes a lot of money here and he’ll make a lot of money somewhere else too.”

Dana White unsure on Nate Diaz’s next opponent.

While White admits he is unsure of Diaz’s next move, he was also unable to offer an insight into who he has in mind for the Californian either.

He did, although, suggest that he may line up one of those involved in the UFC 267 fight card for Diaz instead.

“I don’t have anyone in mind right now,” he explained. “There are guys who have been kicked around but we will see what happens. Could be [someone from UFC 267].”

