Michael Bisping latest UFC star to vow to inflict pain on Kurt Zouma

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping has become the latest to lash out at Kurt Zouma, vowing to ‘kick that f***er in the head’.

Zouma hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this week, as a video of him emerged on social media kicking his pet cat across a room.

Since then, the Frenchman has been the subject of intense criticism, with sporting personalities from a range of other sports taking aim.

But yesterday, Bisping became the latest to lash out at the former Chelsea defender, vowing to inflict his own pain on Zouma should he come across him.

“What a f***ing ass****. What a f***ing ass**** simple as that,” Bisping said on his podcast. “I just don’t understand that. And I know they’ll be people like ‘you liberal p****’ but listen, that’s a f***ing poor, innocent little cat.

“It’s a pet, it’s got feelings.

“This guy’s got a great life, he’s living in a beautiful house, he’s a professional footballer in the Premier League earning tons of money and he chooses to pay back the world, or society, by torturing cats. Come on, what the f***, man.

“F*** Zouma, simple as that and if I see him I’d kick him in the face. Stay out of my way, Zouma.”

Since the video emerged of Zouma kicking his cat, he has been fined £250,000 by his club, and has also had his cats confiscated by the RSPCA.

“Well done, Jan Blachowicz, because I’d like to kick that f***er in the head as well and he deserves it,” Bisping added. “Laughing his head off [as he attacked the cat]… who is he showing off to? Is that his children in the house?

“F*** that guy. He needs a good ass kicking, that’s what he needs.”

While he is continuing to get flak, Zouma’s club boss, David Moyes has pleaded for the barrage of abuse to stop.

But that is unlikely to change a huge amount ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action. The Hammers take on Leicester City on Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm.

