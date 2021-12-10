Former UFC champion claims Dustin Poirier will retire if he wins gold at UFC 269

Is Dustin Poirier set to call it quits after Saturday?

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has claimed that Dustin Poirier will retire, should he defeat Charles Oliveira on Saturday night at UFC 269.

Poirier comes into the contest having seen off Conor McGregor in July, but it is unclear where his future lies after this bout.

And Cejudo has added fuel to that fire, suggesting that Poirier will retire after Saturday’s bout – if he was to win against the Brazilian.

Speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of this weekend’s action, Cejudo said the following, with Justin Gaethje eyeing a shot at the winner.

“I don’t think he wants to fight Justin Gaethje,” Cejudo said. “I really don’t. I don’t think so.

“No, I was there at that (first Poirier vs. Gaethje) fight in Phoenix. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t retire. But, when somebody thinks about retirement, you might as well do it, and I think Dustin Poirier, if he wins, he will retire. You heard it here first from king ‘Triple C.’”

Since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019, Poirier has every fight since then, seeing off McGregor in his last two bouts.

His last win against the Dubliner came after McGregor broke his leg during the fight, while his previous victory came by a TKO.

And should he win on Saturday night, Cejudo feels that Poirier may call it quits on his career in MMA.

“I do believe that Poirier wins,” he added.

“You heard it here first, I do believe he will retire. Because when a fighter starts thinking about retirement, it’s true, you should retire, and I feel Dustin Poirier wins, I think he wants to leave on top.”

