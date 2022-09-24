Watch: Peter Queally lights up Bellator Dublin with iconic walkout song

Peter Queally lit up the 3Arena despite defeat.

Irish MMA star Peter Queally struggled to land a blow on Benson Henderson at Bellator Dublin, as the Waterford native was defeated in the lightweight division.

Losing heavily on the scorecards, the judges of the bout recorded a dominant win for the American in Dublin.

However, despite his defeat, Queally did at least get a partisan home crowd up for the contest with his walkout song.

Coming into the cage to the tune of Zombies by the Cranberries, the 33-year-old got the home crowd rocking, but he ultimately fell to defeat against his experienced opponent.

While he lost the bout, Queally did impress his opponent who ultimately had too much for him on the night on the banks of the River Liffey.

“I got to say hats off to Peter Queally after a five-round fight,” Henderson said during his post-fight press conference. “He is a true testament to the Irish people and the man is all class.

“He was a gentleman the whole way through, so hats off to him. Hats off to the Irish fans too. You guys are crazy. There was a great energy and great vibe, the place was off the roof.

“It was a great environment, and the crowd was cheering out the end. I loved it, it was great.”

Coming into the bout, Henderson harboured genuine hopes of another Bellator Lightweight title shot, and his performance may have put him into that reckoning once again.

The former UFC Lightweight champion dealt well with Queally’s spirited performance as the fight went on, as he romped home in style with a comprehensive win.

“Dublin, I told you guys. Give it up for Peter Queally, he’s a true hometown boy. Thank you for coming out,” he added.

“Man, Peter is tough as heck. I know I landed a couple clean elbows. He’s a zombie. I landed clean elbows and a great poker face, kept coming forward.”

