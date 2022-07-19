Nate Diaz set for shock return at UFC 279

A surprising development.

UFC star Nate Diaz is set to make a shock return to action this autumn, as he reaches the end of his current deal with the organisation.

Diaz, who has been sidelined for quite a while, has previously been earmarked to take on Conor McGregor in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight.

But it now appears that bout is not going to happen, with ESPN reporting that Khamzat Chimaev is set to Diaz’s last fight under his current deal with the body.

Nate Diaz: “They don’t want to let me to go…”

The bout is set to take place at UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena as the main event. As a result, it all but ends speculation that Diaz would close out his career in the UFC with a trilogy fight against McGregor.

The report claims that the fight is ‘verbally agreed’ to take place, with final contracts set to be issued between the pair.

Now 28, Chimaev famously ‘retired’ from the sport in 2021 after contracting Covid-19, but has since returned to the Octagon, and is now the third-ranked Welterweight in the UFC.

But for Diaz, this fight booking comes at a welcome time after he took aim at the UFC for holding him back from his release in the hope of a possible showdown against McGregor.

“They don’t want to let me to go. They won’t let me out of this contract because they want me to fight Conor. That’s what’s happening,” he told The MMA Hour as recently as last week.

“They don’t want me out without finishing that fight up. I’m not fighting Conor McGregor right now. Our timelines aren’t matching up.

“You didn’t fight me when you were supposed to fight me. I’m not fighting you right now. I’m supposed to bring you back to life before I go?

“You bring yourself back to life and then I’ll be back later. I’ve got sh*t to do.”

