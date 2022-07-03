Ian Garry vows to bring the UFC back to Dublin after dominant UFC 276 win

Ian Garry’s stock continues to rise.

Ian Garry’s UFC rise continued in the early hours of Sunday morning, as he dismantled game opponent Gabriel Green at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

In doing so, the Dubliner stretched his winning run to 10 fights, with his professional record now standing at 10-0.

The Welterweight prospect ran out an easy winner, strolling to a Unanimous Decision (UD) victory against his American foe.

Ian Garry: “I want to bring the UFC back to Dublin..”

And speaking after his latest win, Garry vowed to bring the UFC back to Dublin after an extended absence.

“I don’t see any reason to stop,” Garry said after his latest UFC win. “I’m going to be continuing to grow and better myself in every regard.

“I want the UFC back in Dublin. I want to bring the UFC back to Dublin. The Irish fans deserve it, they have been absolutely amazing for me.

“I want to bring it back for them, they deserve it. They are the loudest fans in the world, and we have done so much in the sport that I think we deserve it at this stage.

“I’d like to bring it back.”

UFC 276.

Elsewhere on the UFC 276 card, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone called time on his remarkable MMA career with a defeat against Jim Miller.

The Cowboy hat and gloves have been left in the Octagon 😢@Cowboycerrone has called time on his career 🤠 A legend bows out 🙏#UFC276 pic.twitter.com/zarDRHmxX6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya picked up important wins in their respective UFC title fights, seeing off Max Holloway and Jarred Cannonier respectively.

🏆 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐗 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓! 🏆@alexvolkanovski has defeated Max Holloway for the 3rd time and retains his UFC Featherweight Championship! 🇦🇺#UFC276 pic.twitter.com/tEPprTJfOK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2022

