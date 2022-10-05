Conor McGregor teases his long-awaited UFC return

A return is on the cards.

Conor McGregor has teased a return to UFC action, in the wake of his long-term injury layoff over the last 15 months.

In his last professional bout against Dustin Poirier, McGregor sustained a painful leg-break during the fight, forcing his withdrawal from the contest after an encouraging start.

However, in a recent fan Q&A on social media, the Dubliner has revealed that he is close to sealing his return from injury to the Octagon sooner rather than later.

“My leg is now a lethal weapon…”

In a revealing exchange between the fighter and his supporters, McGregor also revealed who he thought was his toughest opponent ever, claiming that it was Nate Diaz.

Also, he did offer a blunt prediction into how he sees the upcoming fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev – claiming that ‘Olly‘ will win, and easily.

However, he did tease a return to competitive action with a post when he replied to a fan question when he would be back.

In reply, the former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion said: “[A] Distant memory,” on the injury. “Masterful surgeons and team. Leg is now a lethal weapon.”

In recent weeks, McGregor has been videoed back in training as he steps up preparations ahead of his return to UFC action.

But his recent comments do add up with Dana White’s remarks in March, with the UFC boss suggesting that a return may be in store for the Dublin in the autumn months.

“I’m not worried about [finding McGregor an opponent] because, first of all, Conor is not even fighting right now,” he said at the time.

“He’s not back until the fall [autumn] – if everything goes right. So a lot of the match-ups will play out this summer and whoever wins or loses, when Conor is cleared by a doctor and ready to go, we’ll figure out who’s next.”

