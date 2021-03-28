Pundit Arena is proud to announce LOI Arena, a new show about the League of Ireland and Irish football with the team behind the much-loved Greatest League in the World podcast.

Every week, LOI Arena will cover the action in the League of Ireland, taking fans closer to the game during a testing time for supporters of the Greatest League in the World.

The show will feature insightful analysis and commentary, superb guests and interviews with plenty of debate. Presented by Con Murphy and Conan Byrne, LOI Arena will be with supporters throughout the season.

Con Murphy is a former RTE presenter who has covered several major sporting events including the World Cup, Olympics and the Ryder Cup.

His passion for Irish soccer from grassroots through to the senior team is well known.

Conan Byrne currently plays as a winger for NIFL Premiership club Glenavon. But he is best known to League of Ireland fans having spent six seasons with St Patrick’s Athletic and three seasons with Sporting Fingal.

Conan won the FAI Cup with Sporting Fingal in 2009, the League of Ireland Premier Division with St Pat’s in 2013 and the FAI Cup with the Inchicore side the following year.

“I’m thrilled to be back working with Conan, on something that we’re both so passionate about,” Con said.

“It’s great to talk to those involved in the game here, and to those who have been involved down through the years.

“We’ve great guests already lined up, and I’m sure I speak for us both when I say that working alongside the team at Pundit Arena, on LOI Arena, which promises to be a really exciting new chapter for us.”

“I’m really excited to be working with Pundit Arena on this new venture,” Conan commented.

“Con and I will bring the same passion and commitment to LOI Arena as we did with the Greatest League in the World and will be speaking to interesting guests throughout the season. We cannot wait to get started.”

Robert Redmond, Content Director for Pundit Arena commented, “It’s a difficult time for fans and clubs right now, so we are excited to work with Con and Conan on a way to keep fans and the league connected.

“This is the first step for Pundit Arena in growing a dedicated space that covers all things related to Irish football.”

The @SSEAirtricityLg Premier Division season makes its return this evening and you can follow all the action! The WATCHLOI kick-off pass includes 60+ games till the mid-season break for just €59. Get your pass and watch the games at https://t.co/WxGp0mEbvx#WatchLOI pic.twitter.com/tKTgIh0CXH — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 19, 2021

The first episode will feature Tony O’Donoghue, RTE’s soccer correspondent who has covered Irish football with distinction for over four decades.

Tony has reported extensively on Irish football, and football at all levels, from the League of Ireland to the Republic of Ireland national team to the Champions League, and can offer a unique perspective into the sport.

Neale Fenn will also join Con and Conan on this week’s episode. Neale is a former Cork City and Longford Town manager. He also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Shamrock Rovers, Cork, Bohemians and the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level.

Episode 1 of LOI Arena will be free to listen to and will be released this Sunday evening the 28th of March. You can listen here.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena

You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: LOI Arena, loi premier division, Republic of Ireland