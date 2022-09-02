Ireland’s top teams set to battle it out in the VLY Beach Tour 3* Finals

The Volleyball Ireland VLY Beach Tour 3* Finals returns to Bettystown Beach, Co. Meath this weekend, with Ireland’s top teams battling it out to move up the rankings table.

The penultimate event in the VLY Beach Tour calendar will feature game play for Men & Women, over the full weekend starting at 1.30pm on Saturday with the knock-out and finals on Sunday.

The delayed start Saturday is due to the inclement weather forecast with strong winds and rains scheduled for Saturday morning and throughout the weekend.

This doesn’t deter defending champion Melissa Cheviron though who said:

“This weekend should be a great challenge and I’m looking forward to some incredible matches. So many players have made huge strides over the Summer and the weather is sure to be a wild card, so we will see who can adjust their strategies against strong wind and strong opponents.”

Speaking of wild cards, Ireland star Alex Graves returns to the country from Poland and can’t wait to get back amongst friends and rivals ,

“I’m really looking forward getting back and playing on the VLY Beach Tour. It promises to be a proper Irish Beach Volleyball tournament – wind, rain, sun and a load of fun! Can’t wait to catch up with everyone.”

Ironically, Graves will be partnering with Cheviron’s previous partner Miriam Gormally. The pair won last year’s event after a thrilling victory over Lituanian sisters Giedre & Zydre Guobyte – the sisters now lead the VLY Beach Tour rankings with 264 & 252 points respectively.

The Men’s programme will feature five teams including young pair Cian Humphreys & Cillian O’Riordain, who return with Bronze from a recent Intl tournament in Cardiff, Humphreys said,

“I can’t wait to get back on the sand and take on some of the best teams in Ireland. We had a great time in Wales which has really helped my game. Really excited to be back playing with Cillian and representing Ennis and County Clare.”

One of the most experienced players at the event will be Adrian Margol who added,

“Really looking forward to the event and the conditions. It will be an interesting competition and perhaps a few surprises.”

There is free entry to the event and full details can be found on the Volleyball Ireland website.