Pundit Arena to livestream the Hockey Ireland Irish Senior Cup finals

After an unprecedented season, the Irish Senior Cup takes place in Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Hillsborough Co. Down, this Saturday.

The Irish Senior Cup Women’s match will take place at 1pm, with Pegasus taking on UCD, while the Men’s match gets underway at 4.30pm with Lisnagarvey also taking on UCD.

The prestigious Irish Senior Cup is the oldest Hockey Cup in the world, dating back to 1894 when it was first won by Dundrum. Last year’s runners-up, Lisnagarvey, have had their name engraved on the Cup a total of 23 times, although 2005 was the last time they did so. UCD Men’s team on the other hand will be aiming to get their names engraved on the Cup for the first time in their history.

The Women’s Irish Senior Cup dates back to 1903 with Merton Hockey as the inaugural winners. Since then, Pegasus have won the Cup 14 times, most recently in 2011, while UCD Women’s team have won the Cup 6 times, with four of those wins in the past decade.

While health and safety guidelines will prevent certain fans from being able to attend the game, supporters all over the country and further afield can follow the action through a live stream.

Both finals will be live streamed on Saturday on the Pundit Arena and Hockey Ireland Facebook pages from 1pm.

Hockey Ireland CEO, Jerome Pels, said “After an unprecedented year, this is a unique and exciting start to the Hockey calendar. Although restrictions are still in place across the country and within sport, Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce we will be streaming the Irish Senior Cup matches live with Pundit Arena. We hope this will give the whole Hockey Community a chance to watch these matches after a long period of restrictions.”

Matt Steerman, Commercial Director, Pundit Arena, adds: We’re excited to showcase one of the biggest events in the Hockey Ireland calendar this year in being able to broadcast the Men’s and Women’s Senior Cup finals live on our platforms. In addition to the stream we’ll be keeping fans up to date on all of the live action and build up across our Pundit Arena channels, to help share the occasion with those who cannot be there in person.

